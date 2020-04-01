Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/01/2020: MAR, SIX, HD, WMT, MCD, DIS, KO, CVS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -1.46%

MCD: -2.78%

DIS: -2.60%

CVS: -3.42%

KO: -2.78%

Consumer majors were slipping in Wednesday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(-) Marriott International (MAR), which was down more than 6% after saying personal information of up 5.2 million guests may have been accessed in the latest data breach for the hotel chain.

(-) Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) was declining more than 6% after saying it has adopted a shareholder rights plan in light of recent market volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said it believes the current trading price of its stock does not reflect its intrinsic value.

(-) Home Depot (HD) was slipping nearly 4% amid plans to implement several temporary measures aimed at protecting customers and employees amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

