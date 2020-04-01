Consumer Sector Update for 04/01/2020: DG,KR,LEVI

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.80%

MCD -4.84%

DIS -2.11%

CVS -3.07%

KO -4.24%

Consumer stocks were mostly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 1.6% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was dropping 4.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Dollar General (DG) rose 2.7% after Wednesday filing a preliminary prospectus for the upcoming sale of two series of its senior notes. Separately, the discount retailer also filed a shelf registration to sell its common and preferred stock, debt securities and warrants to buy additional shares from time to time. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, it said, including repaying existing debt.

In other sector news:

(+) Kroger (KR) climbed 2.4% after the grocery chain Wednesday said same-store sales during March increased 30% compared with year-ago levels as customers began stocking up on supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) Levi Strauss (LEVI) slid 12.5% after the Telsey Advisory Group cut its price target for the dungarees clothier by $8 to $20 a share while reiterating its outperform rating for the company's stock.

