Consumer Sector Update for 04/01/2020: AMZN,DG,KR,LEVI

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in late trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 2.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was dropping 5.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Amazon.com (AMZN) slipped 2.2% after workers at one of the retail giant's fulfillment centers in Michigan reportedly walked off their jobs on Wednesday to protest the company's handling of the COVID-19 infections at the facility. According to The Detroit News, a "handful" of workers were protesting Wednesday outside the DTW1 warehouse near Detroit, demanding the company sanitize their facilities, improve communication and provide them with more cleaning supplies during the current pandemic.

In other sector news:

(+) Kroger (KR) climbed almost 2% after the grocery chain Wednesday said same-store sales during March increased 30% compared with year-ago levels as customers began stocking up on supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) Dollar General (DG) rose 2% after Wednesday filing a preliminary prospectus for the upcoming sale of two series of its senior notes. Separately, the discount retailer also filed a shelf registration to sell its common and preferred stock, debt securities and warrants to buy additional shares from time to time. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, it said, including repaying existing debt.

(-) Levi Strauss (LEVI) slid nearly 14% after the Telsey Advisory Group cut its price target for the dungarees clothier by $8 to $20 a share while reiterating its outperform rating for the company's stock.

