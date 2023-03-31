Consumer Sector Update for 03/31/2023: VIPS, THRN, BBBY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.31% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by 0.58%.

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) was up more than 2% after saying its board authorized the company to repurchase up to $500 million of its American depositary shares or class A ordinary shares until March 31, 2025.

Thorne HealthTech (THRN) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per diluted share, up from $0.07 per share a year ago but missing the estimate of $0.16 from four analysts polled by Capital IQ. Shares of the company declined more than 3% recently.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) said it has launched an at-the-market offering of up to $300 million of its common shares. The company's shares were recently down more than 9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.