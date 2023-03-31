Consumer Sector Update for 03/31/2023: TSLA, TM, ACI

Consumer stocks were rising Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.8%.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was revised lower to 62 for March from 63.4 in the preliminary estimate, compared with expectations for a downward revision to 63.3 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. That was below the final reading of 67 in February.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) was up over 5% after Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that Chief Executive Elon Musk is planning a trip to China and is looking to meet the country's Premier Li Qiang.

Toyota Motor (TM) said Friday it completed transferring a vehicle-production plant in St. Petersburg to NAMI, a Russian scientific organization also known as Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute. Toyota shares were up 1.2%.

Albertsons (ACI) was rising 1% after saying it is expanding its benefit card offering through new partnerships with global financial services company FIS and Soda Health.

