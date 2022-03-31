Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/31/2022: VIPS, TPX, STON, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was unchanged, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.05% recently.

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) was rallying past 7% its board approved a repurchase program for up to $1 billion of its American depositary shares or class A ordinary shares over the next two years.

Tempur Sealy International (TPX) said it expects Q1 consolidated net sales to grow 15% compared with a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are looking for $1.26 billion, compared with $1.04 billion last year, reflecting growth of 21%. Tempur Sealy was recently down more than 6%.

StoneMor (STON) was down more than 5% after booking a Q4 net loss of $0.09 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.05 per share a year earlier.

