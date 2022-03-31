Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/31/2022: ARHS, CPRT, TPX

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 0.9%.

In company news, Arhaus (ARHS) was slipping 0.6% this afternoon, giving back a nearly 9% morning advance that followed the Telsey Advisory Group Thursday increasing its price target for the home furnishings company by $1 to $12 a share and reiterating its outperform rating for the stock.

Copart (CPRT) declined fractionally, slipping 0.2%, after the online vehicles auctions company promoted Jeff Liaw to co-CEO from his current role as president of the Copart's North America operations and joining co-chief executive Jay Adair guiding the company.

Tempur Sealy International (TPX) dropped 3.1% after the mattress company Thursday said its was expecting net sales for its quarter Q1 ending Thursday to grow 15% over its $1.04 billion in sales during the first three months of 2021, while Wall Street is looking for $1.26 billion in Q1 sales, indicating a 21% year-over-year increase.

ARHS CPRT TPX

