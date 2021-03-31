Consumer Sector Update for 03/31/2021: ODP,GNLN,SGRP,CWRK.V,NCTY,KSHB

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.1%.

In company news, ODP Corp (ODP) was 6.8% higher late in Wednesday trading after rival Staples Wednesday said it continues to evaluate all alternatives in its pursuit of the office supplies retailer and ODP saying it was open to potential sale of selected assets "under the right set of circumstances and on mutually acceptable terms."

Liquid Media Group (YVR) rose almost 19% after the media and entertainment firm announced plans to develop a multi-token intellectual property platform in partnership with blockchain technologies company CurrencyWorks (CWRK.V).

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) raced over 32% higher after the cannabis accessories company announced its all-stock acquisition of OTC-traded KushCo Holding (KSHB), with investors receiving 0.2546 of a Greenlane class A common share for each KushCo share and Greenlane shareholders owning 50.1% of the combined companies once the deal closes.

To the downside, The9 Limited (NCTY) dropped almost 25% after the Chinese online gaming company Wednesday priced a $125 million bought-deal offering of nearly 3.77 million American depository shares at $33.20 apiece, or 19.8% under Tuesday's closing price. The underwriter also received three-year warrants to buy up to 2.82 million more ADS, exercisable at $36 per ADS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.