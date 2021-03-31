Markets
CHWY

Consumer Sector Update for 03/31/2021: CHWY, CONN, RMO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed before markets open on Wednesday. Shares of the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declined 0.3%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) added 0.3%.

Chewy (CHWY) gained more nearly 17% after posting on Tuesday Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.11, compared with a loss of $0.04 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09 per share.

Conn's (CONN) also added more than 2% after reporting fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.91, up from $0.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast adjusted EPS of $0.24.

Meanwhile, Romeo Power (RMO) declined more than 17% after posting on Tuesday a preliminary Q4 loss of $0.24 per share, compared with a $0.18 loss per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for a $0.02 loss per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHWY CONN RMO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular