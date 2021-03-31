Consumer Sector Update for 03/31/2021: CHWY, CONN, RMO

Consumer stocks were mixed before markets open on Wednesday. Shares of the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declined 0.3%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) added 0.3%.

Chewy (CHWY) gained more nearly 17% after posting on Tuesday Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.11, compared with a loss of $0.04 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09 per share.

Conn's (CONN) also added more than 2% after reporting fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.91, up from $0.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast adjusted EPS of $0.24.

Meanwhile, Romeo Power (RMO) declined more than 17% after posting on Tuesday a preliminary Q4 loss of $0.24 per share, compared with a $0.18 loss per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for a $0.02 loss per share.

