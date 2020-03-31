Consumer Sector Update for 03/31/2020: RH, DPZ, CAG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -1.22%

MCD: -0.73%

DIS: -0.02%

CVS: -1.41%

KO: +0.27%

Leading consumer stocks were mostly lower pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) RH (RH), which was declining nearly 13% as its Q4 sales fell 0.9% to $665.0 million from the year-ago period and missed the CapIQ mean for $708.7 million. Adjusted EPS rose 27% to $3.72 from last year and GAAP EPS jumped 151% to $2.66. Forecasts were for $3.39 normalized and GAAP.

(-) Domino's Pizza (DPZ) was down more than 6% as it said all but a handful of its US restaurants have remained open and were serving customers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company also pulled its FY20 financial outlook and warned of the negative impact on sales beginning in February and continuing into March due to shelter-in-place directives, school closures and event cancellations taking place across the country together with the absence of live televised sports in recent weeks.

(+) Conagra Brands (CAG) was gaining more than 4% even after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, down from $0.51 in the prior-year period and below the consensus estimate of $0.49 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

