Markets
RH

Consumer Sector Update for 03/31/2020: RH, DPZ, CAG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -1.22%

MCD: -0.73%

DIS: -0.02%

CVS: -1.41%

KO: +0.27%

Leading consumer stocks were mostly lower pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) RH (RH), which was declining nearly 13% as its Q4 sales fell 0.9% to $665.0 million from the year-ago period and missed the CapIQ mean for $708.7 million. Adjusted EPS rose 27% to $3.72 from last year and GAAP EPS jumped 151% to $2.66. Forecasts were for $3.39 normalized and GAAP.

(-) Domino's Pizza (DPZ) was down more than 6% as it said all but a handful of its US restaurants have remained open and were serving customers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company also pulled its FY20 financial outlook and warned of the negative impact on sales beginning in February and continuing into March due to shelter-in-place directives, school closures and event cancellations taking place across the country together with the absence of live televised sports in recent weeks.

(+) Conagra Brands (CAG) was gaining more than 4% even after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, down from $0.51 in the prior-year period and below the consensus estimate of $0.49 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RH DPZ CAG WMT MCD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular