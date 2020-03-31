Consumer Sector Update for 03/31/2020: CCL,CUK,CAG,IZEA,DPZ

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.30%

MCD -1.42%

DIS -2.73%

CVS -0.90%

KO -1.61%

Consumer stocks were mostly lower in late Tuesday trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 1.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was dropping 1.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Carnival Corp (CCL,CUK) rose 2% on Tuesday after the cruise liner company reported preliminary Q1 revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations, generating $4.8 billion in revenue for the three months ended Feb. 29, up from $4.7 billion during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $4.63 billion for the quarter. The preliminary results were included in a prospectus filed Tuesday for a $1.25 billion public stock offering and a $3 billion private placement of first-priority senior secured notes due 2023 along with the sale of another $1.75 billion in senior convertible notes also maturing in three years.

In other sector news:

(+) IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) climbed 6.4% after the e-commerce and marketing tools company reported a decline in Q4 revenue to $5.8 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with $6.3 million in revenue during the year-ago period but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $4.33 million in revenue for the December quarter.

(+) Conagra Brands (CAG) was 3.7% higher after the processed foods company Tuesday said its FY20 financial results will likely top prior forecasts as demand for its retail products rises during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said net sales for the 12 months ending May 31 should top expectations for a 10% to 10.5% increase while non-GAAP net income this year is now seen exceeding its initial view projecting a $2 per share to $2.07 per share adjusted profit.

(-) Domino's Pizza (DPZ) dropped 6.4% after the restaurant chain late Monday pulled its FY20 financial outlook and warned of the negative impact on Q1 sales as stay-at-home directives, school closures and event cancellations spread across the country beginning in February and continued in recent weeks. Total sales were up about 4.4% company-wide over year-ago levels during the first 12 weeks of the current quarter ending Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.