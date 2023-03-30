Consumer Sector Update for 03/30/2023: NFLX, DIS, EVGO, UA

Consumer stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Netflix (NFLX) is preparing its video-games app to soon play on televisions as well as its current venues on smartphones and tablets, Bloomberg reported, citing code discovered by app developer Steve Moser, who shared the findings with the news service. The shares were up 2.4%.

Walt Disney (DIS) eliminated more than 300 jobs related to streaming services in China, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Disney shares were up 1.2%.

EVgo (EVGO) jumped 23% after the company reported a smaller-than-expected loss Q4 net loss and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

Under Armour (UA) was little changed. The company said it expanded its partnership with Stephen Curry of the National Basketball's Association's Golden State Warriors.

