Markets
EVGO

Consumer Sector Update for 03/30/2023: EVGO, RH, ROKU, XLP, XLY

March 30, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.7% higher.

EVgo (EVGO) was climbing past 14% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.06 per diluted share, narrower than a per-share loss of $0.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.14.

RH (RH) was over 4% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.88 per diluted share, down from $5.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.36.

Roku (ROKU) was up more than 3% after announcing plans to cut about 200 employees, or about 6% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan to rein in costs and boost growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVGO
RH
ROKU
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.