Consumer Sector Update for 03/30/2023: EVGO, RH, ROKU, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.7% higher.

EVgo (EVGO) was climbing past 14% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.06 per diluted share, narrower than a per-share loss of $0.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.14.

RH (RH) was over 4% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.88 per diluted share, down from $5.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.36.

Roku (ROKU) was up more than 3% after announcing plans to cut about 200 employees, or about 6% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan to rein in costs and boost growth.

