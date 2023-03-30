Consumer Sector Update for 03/30/2023: DIS, EVGO, UA

Consumer stocks were slightly higher Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.6% higher.

In company news, Walt Disney (DIS) eliminated more than 300 jobs related to streaming services in China, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Disney shares were up over 1% in recent afternoon activity.

EVgo (EVGO) was up over 22% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.06 per diluted share, narrower than a per-share loss of $0.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.14.

Under Armour (UA) shares were up 0.2% after saying it has expanded its partnership with Stephen Curry of the National Basketball's Association's Golden State Warriors.

