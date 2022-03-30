Consumer Sector Update for 03/30/2022: RH,SRAD,CALM

Consumer stocks were lower during Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) falling over 0.9%.

In company news, RH (RH) declined almost 13% after the specialty retailer reported an 11.1% year-over-year increase in fiscal Q4 sales to $902.7 million that still trailed the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Jan. 29 expecting $931.5 million. The company, however, posted a larger-than-expected Q4 profit and disclosed plans for a 3-for-1 stock split.

Sportradar Group (SRAD) was extending its Wednesday advance, adding over 16% this afternoon after the sport-betting data company reported a 41% increase in revenue over year-ago levels to 152.4 million euros ($169.9 million) during Q4 and beating the Capital IQ consensus. It is projecting 2022 revenue in a range of 665 million euros to 700 million euros.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) rose 3.9% after the eggs producer on Tuesday reported net income for its fiscal Q3 of $0.81 per share, versus $0.28 per share a year earlier, while net sales increased 33% year-over-year to $477.5 million.

XPeng (XPEV) increased more than 2% on Wednesday after Nomura nudged its price target for the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer $0.60 higher to $64.60 a share and kept its buy rating for the company's stock.

