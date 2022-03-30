Markets
MLKN

Consumer Sector Update for 03/30/2022: MLKN, LULU, FIVE, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.43% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.51% lower recently.

MillerKnoll (MLKN) reported late Tuesday fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, down from $0.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.27. MillerKnoll shares were recently gaining more than 14%.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) shares were nearly 7% higher after it reported late Tuesday fiscal Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $3.37, up from $2.58 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.27.

Five Below (FIVE) reported fiscal Q4 income of $2.49 per diluted share, up from $2.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.48. Five Below shares were recently declining nearly 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MLKN LULU FIVE XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular