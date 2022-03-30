Consumer Sector Update for 03/30/2022: MLKN, LULU, FIVE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.43% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.51% lower recently.

MillerKnoll (MLKN) reported late Tuesday fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, down from $0.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.27. MillerKnoll shares were recently gaining more than 14%.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) shares were nearly 7% higher after it reported late Tuesday fiscal Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $3.37, up from $2.58 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.27.

Five Below (FIVE) reported fiscal Q4 income of $2.49 per diluted share, up from $2.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.48. Five Below shares were recently declining nearly 5%.

