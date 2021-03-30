Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/30/2021: VIPS, ASO, MKC, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were declining in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.6%.

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) said its board authorized a plan to repurchase up to $500 million of its class A ordinary shares over two years. Vipshop was up nearly 6% in recent trading.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) was climbing past 7% as it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, up from $0.23 per share a year earlier. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted EPS of $0.50.

McCormick (MKC) was over 5% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.72, up from $0.54 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $0.58.

