Consumer Sector Update for 03/30/2021: BBIG,CSCW,DKNG

Consumer stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.9% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was gaining 0.2%.

In company news, Vinco Ventures (BBIG) slid almost 23% after saying it was extending the deadline to complete its merger with ZASH Global Media and Entertainment until May 28 to provide ZASH with more time to finish its audit of TikTok rival and acquisition target Lomotif, which is slated to close concurrently with the Vinco and ZASH business combination.

Color Star Technology (CSCW) nearly doubled in price at one point during Tuesday trading, climbing 99% to an 18-month high of $2.67 a share , after announcing it was developing a non-fungible token business through its wholly-owned Color China Entertainment subsidiary.

DraftKings (DKNG) rose 3.8% after saying Tuesday it purchased privately held broadcast and content company Vegas Sports Information Network for an undisclosed amount.

