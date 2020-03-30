Consumer Sector Update for 03/30/2020: RUTH, GM, CVNA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: 0.76%

MCD: Flat

DIS: +0.64%

CVS: -0.15%

KO: +0.91%

Top consumer stocks were mixed in Monday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH), which was more than 6% lower after it withdrew its fiscal-year 2020 guidance and suspended quarterly dividend payments due to market uncertainties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) General Motors (GM) agreed to a $120 million settlement to resolve claims that vehicles lost value due to the defective ignition switches, Reuters reported. General Motors was up more than 3% in recent trading.

(+) Carvana (CVNA) was advancing more than 4% after it priced the sale of 13.3 million shares of Class A common shares for certain investors at $45 each, which is expected to result in gross proceeds of $600 million.

