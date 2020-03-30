Consumer Sector Update for 03/30/2020: HAS,CYD,BIG,BBQ

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +4.46%

MCD +2.35%

DIS +2.58%

CVS +1.89%

KO +5.28%

Consumer stocks still were trading near their Monday session highs, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 3.7% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 2.1% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Hasbro (HAS) rose just over 8% on Monday, with the toymaker's advance helped along by the company earlier announcing the launch of its Bring Home the Fun initiative providing parents and caregivers with resources to help keep kids occupied and engaged during extended time at home and indoors. The company created a website with tips for family playtime, activity challenges and using games and toys to stimulate kids' brains. Bringhomethefun.com also will feature resources for kids and families cope with stress during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In other sector news:

(+) China Yuchai International (CYD) rose 11% after the Singapore-based engines and auto parts-manufacturer earned $0.74 per share on $814.6 million in revenue during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, exceeding the single-analyst call expecting a $0.32 per share profit and $602.6 million in revenue.

(+) Big Lots (BIG) climbed 6% after the retailer said it has used its revolving credit facility about $150 million less so far this year compared with same period in 2019. The company is looking at other ways to preserve liquidity, including scaling back its Store of the Future conversions and postponing some store openings. It also pulled its Q1 and FY20 financial forecasts, saying it expects to incur more unplanned expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) BBQ Holdings (BBQ) dropped more than 18% after the restaurant chain late Friday reported a surprise net loss of $0.20 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 29, reversing a $0.12 per share profit during the year-ago period and missing the lone analyst call expecting a net loss of $0.05 per share.

