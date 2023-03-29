Consumer Sector Update for 03/29/2023: URBN, CALM, DIS, WMG

Consumer stocks were higher in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 1.8%.

In company news, Urban Outfitters' (URBN) shares fell 2.1% after UBS said in a note to clients that the company's performance will likely decline more than expected during a recession.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) shares were up 6.3% after the company posted higher fiscal Q3 earnings and net revenue.

Walt Disney (DIS) laid off Isaac Perlmutter, chairman of the Marvel Entertainment division, as part of a cost-cutting campaign, the New York Times reported Wednesday. Disney stock was up 2%.

Warner Music Group (WMG) was up 1%. The company plans to reduce its global workforce by 270 people, or 4%, media outlets reported Wednesday, citing an internal memo by Chief Executive Officer Robert Kyncl.

