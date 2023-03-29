Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/29/2023: LULU, STZ, M, XLP, XLY

March 29, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Consumer stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.56% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.54% higher recently.

lululemon athletica (LULU) was rallying past 16% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $4.40 per diluted share, up from $3.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $4.26.

Constellation Brands (STZ) said it expects to reduce the size of its board to 11 members, effective at the time of this year's annual shareholder meeting. Constellation Brands was flat in pre-bell trading.

Macy's (M) said its chief executive officer, Jeff Gennette, plans to retire in February of next year. Macy's was off 0.7% in premarket activity.

