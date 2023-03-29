Consumer Sector Update for 03/29/2023: CALM, DIS, WMG

Consumer stocks were higher in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 1.2%.

In company news, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) shares were up 5.7% after the company posted higher fiscal Q3 earnings and net revenue late Tuesday.

Walt Disney (DIS) laid off Isaac Perlmutter, chairman of the Marvel Entertainment division, as part of a cost-cutting campaign, the New York Times reported Wednesday. Disney stock was up 1.5% in recent afternoon trading.

Warner Music Group (WMG) was up 0.9% after saying it will reduce its global workforce by 270 people, or 4%, media outlets reported Wednesday, citing an internal memo by Chief Executive Officer Robert Kyncl.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.