Consumer Sector Update for 03/29/2022: NLSN,BBU,BBU-UN.TO,PLAY,JOBS

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.1% during Wednesday trading and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) pushing out to a 1.3% gain.

New data Tuesday showed a suprise increase in the final reading for the US Consumer Confidence Index during March, climbing to 107.2 from a downwardly revised 105.7 print in February. Market forecasts had been looking for a 107 reading this month.

In company news, Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) climbed more than 21% after the media analytics company agreed to a $10 billion takeover offer from an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) that will also see the private-equity firms assuming roughly $6 billion in Nielsen debt. Under terms of the proposed buyout, investors will receive $28 in cash for each of their Nielsen shares, up from $25.40 per share originally, and representing a 26% premium over Monday's closing price.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) gained more than 14% after the restaurant chain overnight reported a Q4 profit of $0.52 per share, reversing a $1.19 per share net loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue nearly tripled over year-ago levels, rising 190% during the three months ended Jan. 30 to $343.1 million.

51job (JOBS) rose 8.1% after Tuesday saying shareholders will vote April 27 on a sweetened $4.3 billion going-private proposal by Garnet Faith Ltd, which earlier this month raised its cash offer to $61 for each 51job share, up from its $57.25-per-share bid in January.

