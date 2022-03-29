Markets
LOVE

Consumer Sector Update for 03/29/2022: LOVE, ASO, CONN, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.54%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was over 1% higher recently.

Lovesac (LOVE) was rallying past 17% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $2.03 per diluted share, up from $1.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $0.54.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) was gaining over 7% in value as it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $1.61 per share, compared with $1.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.37.

Conn's (CONN) was shedding more than 12% in value after it posted a fiscal Q4 adjusted diluted profit of $0.33 per share, down from $0.91 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.48 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOVE ASO CONN XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular