Consumer Sector Update for 03/29/2022: LOVE, ASO, CONN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.54%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was over 1% higher recently.

Lovesac (LOVE) was rallying past 17% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $2.03 per diluted share, up from $1.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $0.54.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) was gaining over 7% in value as it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $1.61 per share, compared with $1.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.37.

Conn's (CONN) was shedding more than 12% in value after it posted a fiscal Q4 adjusted diluted profit of $0.33 per share, down from $0.91 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.48 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.