Consumer Sector Update for 03/29/2021: WOOF,CWH,PRTS,DLPN

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed late in regular-hours Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.0% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.2%.

In company news, Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) rose 5.7% after the retailer said Monday it will begin a three-week educational program on April 5 to help people improve the physical, mental, social, home and accessible health of their pets.

Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) rose 7.9% after Maxim raised its price target for the marketing and premium content company by $18 to $28 a share and reiterating its buy rating for the stock.

Among decliners, CarParts.com (PRTS) dropped 3.1% after agreeing to acquire all automotive precise fuel delivery systems inventory from aftermarket supplier Premium Guard. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Camping World (CWH) fell about 2.9% after the recreational vehicle seller announced its purchase of the Trailer City RV dealership in Fairmont, W.V., for an undisclosed amount.

