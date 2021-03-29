Consumer Sector Update for 03/29/2021: CWH,PRTS,DLPN

Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.4%.

In company news, Camping World (CWH) declined about 3% after the recreational vehicle seller announced its purchase of the Trailer City RV dealership in Fairmont, W.V., for an undisclosed amount.

CarParts.com (PRTS) fell 1.7% after agreeing to acquire all automotive precise fuel delivery systems inventory from aftermarket supplier Premium Guard. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) rose 14.5% after Maxim raised its price target for the marketing and premium content company by $18 to $28 a share and reiterating its buy rating for the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.