Consumer Sector Update for 03/29/2021: CALM, LVS, LE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.6% lower.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) was down slightly as it reported fiscal Q3 2021 net earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, the same as a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for earnings of $0.08 per share.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is reportedly looking into possible money-laundering violations at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, the South China Morning Post reported, citing sources. Las Vegas Sands was 0.4% lower.

Lands' End (LE) was unchanged after announcing that it officially launched its third-party marketplace, Lands' End Marketplace, which provides customers with assorted clothing and home decor products.

