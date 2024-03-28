Consumer Sector Update for 03/28/2024: RH, EL, HD

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.2%.

In corporate news, RH (RH) shares jumped past 17% after the company's fiscal year revenue growth guidance prompted price target raises from analysts.

Estee Lauder (EL) shares spiked over 6% after BofA Securities upgraded the company to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $170 from $160.

Home Depot (HD) told investors that it expects to take on $12.5 billion debt to help finance its planned acquisition of SRS Distribution, a building-products distributor. Home Depot shares shed 0.8%.

