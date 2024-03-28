Consumer Sector Update for 03/28/2024: MLKN, RH, EL, HD

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

In corporate news, MillerKnoll (MLKN) shares plunged 19% following the company's fiscal Q3 results as sales slowed more than the forecast and guidance for the next quarter missed market expectations.

RH (RH) shares jumped 19% after the company's fiscal year revenue growth guidance prompted price target increases by analysts.

Estee Lauder (EL) shares rose 6% after BofA Securities upgraded the company to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $170 from $160.

Home Depot (HD) told investors that it expects to take on $12.5 billion in debt to help finance its planned acquisition of SRS Distribution, a building-products distributor. Home Depot shares shed 0.6%.

