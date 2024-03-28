News & Insights

ATAT

Consumer Sector Update for 03/28/2024: ATAT, HD, MLKN, XLP, XLY

March 28, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.1% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.2% recently.

Atour Lifestyle (ATAT) was advancing more than 3% after its revenue more than doubled in Q4.

Home Depot (HD) was up 0.2% after saying it has agreed to acquire SRS Distribution, a distributor of supplies serving professional roofers, landscapers, and pool contractors, for $18.25 billion.

MillerKnoll (MLKN) was dropping more than 18% following the company's fiscal Q3 results as sales slowed more than forecast and guidance for the next quarter missed market expectations.

