Consumer Sector Update for 03/28/2023: TGNA, MULN, MKC

Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declining 0.6%.

In company news, Tegna (TGNA) was down 2.1% after the company's buyer Standard General said it filed a lawsuit asking the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to stop the US Federal Communications Commission from delaying the hedge fund's $5.40 billion acquisition of the TV broadcaster.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) shares fell nearly 7% after it said it filed a lawsuit against dot.LA alleging the Los Angeles-area news website defamed the electric vehicle manufacturer in a recent article about its new intellectual property license and distribution accord with Chinese vehicle maker Qiantu.

McCormick (MKC) was up 8.4% after the company posted better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

