PVH

Consumer Sector Update for 03/28/2023: PVH, LOVE, MKC, XLP, XLY

March 28, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.04%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged recently.

PVH (PVH) was climbing past 12% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.38 per diluted share, down from $2.84 a year earlier but exceeding the estimate of $1.67 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Lovesac (LOVE) was advancing by over 7% after reporting fiscal Q4 net sales of $238.8 million, compared with $196.2 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $219.1 million.

McCormick (MKC) was gaining over 4% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.59 per diluted share, down from $0.63 a year earlier but still topping the $0.50 consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

