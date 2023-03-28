Consumer Sector Update for 03/28/2023: JOAN, MKC, TGNA, MULN

Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday late afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declining 0.1%.

In company news, JOANN (JOAN) was down 1.4%. BofA Securities cut the company's price target to $1 from $3.50 and kept the underperform rating.

McCormick (MKC) was up 9.4% after the company posted better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

Tegna (TGNA) was down 1.8% after the company's buyer Standard General said it filed a lawsuit asking the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to stop the US Federal Communications Commission from delaying the hedge fund's $5.4 billion acquisition of the TV broadcaster.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) shares fell 6.8%. The company said it filed a lawsuit against dot.LA alleging the Los Angeles-area news website defamed the electric vehicle manufacturer in a recent article about its new intellectual property license and distribution accord with Chinese vehicle maker Qiantu.

