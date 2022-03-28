Consumer Sector Update for 03/28/2022: XPEV, MTN, EXPR, XLP, XLY

Markets
Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.08% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.80%.

XPeng (XPEV) reported a Q4 adjusted loss of 1.41 renminbi ($0.22), compared with a loss of 0.95 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of 2.55 renminbi. XPeng was climbing past 2% recently.

Vail Resorts (MTN) was inactive premarket after saying it agreed to acquire a majority stake of 55% in Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG from Andermatt Swiss Alps AG for 149 million Swiss francs ($159.4 million).

Express (EXPR) said it appointed Jason Judd as chief financial officer, effective April 4. Express was 0.3% higher in recent premarket activity.

