Consumer Sector Update for 03/28/2022: IBA, SONO, GTLS, TSLA

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.4%, reversing an early gain, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.1%.

In company news, Industrias Bachoco (IBA) climbed nearly 16% after the Mexican poultry company late Friday disclosed plans for a voluntary tender offer for the 73% of its common stock and American depository receipts not owned by the Robinson Bours family at 81.66 Mexican pesos ($4.05) per share, representing a roughly 20% premium over its average share price over the past 30 days in Mexican trade.

Sonos (SONO) added over 12% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Friday said the consumer electronics company will replace Chart Industries (GTLS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index on Wednesday when Chart moves up to the S&P MidCap 400 index. Chart shares were nearly 14% lower this afternoon.

Tesla (TSLA) gained 8.1% after the electric vehicle Monday disclosed plans for a second split of its common stock in less than two years, pending final board approval and a positive shareholder vote on a related issue at the company's upcoming annual meeting.

