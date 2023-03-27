Consumer Sector Update for 03/27/2023: FSR, HTZ, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were unchanged.

Fisker (FSR) was rising past 5% after saying its Ocean Extreme electric sports utility vehicle exceeded the company's expectations for range based on the worldwide harmonized light vehicles test procedure.

Hertz Global (HTZ) said it appointed Chief Accounting Officer Alexandra Brooks as interim chief financial officer, succeeding Kenny Cheung, starting April 1. Hertz Global was up more than 1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.