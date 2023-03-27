Markets
FSR

Consumer Sector Update for 03/27/2023: FSR, HTZ, XLP, XLY

March 27, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were unchanged.

Fisker (FSR) was rising past 5% after saying its Ocean Extreme electric sports utility vehicle exceeded the company's expectations for range based on the worldwide harmonized light vehicles test procedure.

Hertz Global (HTZ) said it appointed Chief Accounting Officer Alexandra Brooks as interim chief financial officer, succeeding Kenny Cheung, starting April 1. Hertz Global was up more than 1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSR
HTZ
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.