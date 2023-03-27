Consumer Sector Update for 03/27/2023: CWH, FSR, CLM, HTZ

Consumer stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both gaining 0.6%.

In company news, Camping World Holdings (CWH) shares were up 2.1% after it said it has agreed to acquire Carbon Emery RV for an undisclosed sum.

Fisker (FSR) was up 3.8% after saying its Ocean Extreme electric sports utility vehicle exceeded the company's expectations for range based on the worldwide harmonized light vehicles test procedure.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) was up 1.6% after the company named Todd Walters as chief operating officer.

Hertz (HTZ) was down 0.6% after the company appointed Chief Accounting Officer Alexandra Brooks as interim chief financial officer, effective April 1.

