Consumer Sector Update for 03/27/2023: CALM, FSR, HTZ

Consumer stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.2%.

In company news, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) was up 1.7% after the company named Todd Walters as its chief operating officer.

Fisker (FSR) was up 5.5% after saying its Ocean Extreme electric sports utility vehicle exceeded the company's expectations for range based on the worldwide harmonized light vehicles test procedure.

Hertz (HTZ) was up 0.3% after the company appointed Chief Accounting Officer Alexandra Brooks as interim chief financial officer, succeeding Kenny Cheung, starting April 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.