Markets
CALM

Consumer Sector Update for 03/27/2023: CALM, FSR, HTZ

March 27, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.2%.

In company news, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) was up 1.7% after the company named Todd Walters as its chief operating officer.

Fisker (FSR) was up 5.5% after saying its Ocean Extreme electric sports utility vehicle exceeded the company's expectations for range based on the worldwide harmonized light vehicles test procedure.

Hertz (HTZ) was up 0.3% after the company appointed Chief Accounting Officer Alexandra Brooks as interim chief financial officer, succeeding Kenny Cheung, starting April 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CALM
FSR
HTZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.