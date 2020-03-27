Consumer Sector Update for 03/27/2020: M,LITB,IPG

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.29%

MCD -0.62%

DIS -6.04%

CVS +0.51%

KO -2.66%

Consumer stocks were broadly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping just 0.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF recently was losing 3.1% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Macy's (M) slid 7.5% after Moody's Investors Service late Thursday lowered its rating on the department-store retailer's senior unsecured debt to junk status, saying the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer demand likely will require the company to refocus its efforts on preserving liquidity. In cutting its debt rating by one notch to Ba1 from Baa3 previously, Moody's analyst Christina Boni also said the current market disruptions probably will keep Macy's from executing on strategic plans to improve its operating performance.

In other sector news:

(+) LightInTheBox (LITB) climbed almost 12% after the online retailer said it was in talks with suppliers in China to secure face masks, safety googles, hand sanitizers and other medical supplies that it will make available globally to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) dropped 10% after the advertising agency late Thursday priced a $650 million public offering of its 4.750% senior notes due 2030. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including possibly paying down all or some of its 3.500% senior notes maturing later this year and its 3.750% senior notes coming due in 2021.

