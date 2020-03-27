Consumer Sector Update for 03/27/2020: LITB, DEO, HLT, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.8%

MCD: -3.4%

DIS: -2.9%

CVS: -4.1%

KO: -1.8%

Top consumer stocks were declining pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) LightInTheBox Holding (LITB), which was surging by more than 56% after saying it is making medical supplies globally available to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is in talks with suppliers across China to secure sizeable stocks of the medical supplies.

(-) Diageo (DEO) was retreating by over 5% after saying its finance unit issued three tranches of bonds worth more than $2 billion.

(-) Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) was down more than 2% as it suspended all share buybacks and dividend payments to significantly reduce expenses and preserve liquidity due to COVID-19, while its CEO Christopher Nassetta will forgo his salary for the remainder of 2020 and its executive committee will take a 50% pay cut for the duration of the crisis.

