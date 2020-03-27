Consumer Sector Update for 03/27/2020: BBW,M,LITB,IPG

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.39%

MCD +0.48%

DIS -7.25%

CVS +1.61%

KO -1.59%

Consumer stocks turned broadly mixed this afternoon, erasing a portion of their earlier losses that followed a monthly measure of consumer sentiment showing an 11.9-point drop to a 89.1 reading, outpacing forecasts for a decline to a 92 final reading for the University of Michigan index in March. At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF was rising 1.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF still was 1.9% lower.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) fell 9.9% on Friday after the specialty gifts company disclosed plans to furlough over 90% of its workforce and lower pay for nearly all of its remaining employees. According to a new regulatory filing, the company has shut down its warehouse in Ohio after previously closing all of its retail stores as it tries to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other sector news:

(-) LightInTheBox (LITB) declined 1% as the online retailer said it was in talks with suppliers in China to secure face masks, safety goggles, hand sanitizers and other medical supplies that it will make available globally to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) Macy's (M) slid 6.6% after Moody's Investors Service late Thursday lowered its rating on the department-store retailer's senior unsecured debt to junk status, saying the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer demand likely will require the company to refocus its efforts on preserving liquidity. In cutting its debt rating by one notch to Ba1 from Baa3 previously, Moody's analyst Christina Boni also said the current market disruptions probably will keep Macy's from executing on strategic plans to improve its operating performance.

(-) The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) dropped 9% after the advertising agency late Thursday priced a $650 million public offering of its 4.750% senior notes due 2030. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including possibly paying down all or some of its 3.500% senior notes maturing later this year and its 3.750% senior notes coming due in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.