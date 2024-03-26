Consumer Sector Update for 03/26/2024: UPS, DNUT, MCD, MKC, GOOS

Consumer stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both adding about 0.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 3.9% from a year earlier in the week ended March 23 after a 3.4% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, United Parcel Service (UPS) said it is targeting 2026 revenue of about $108 billion to $114 billion and an adjusted operating margin above 13%. Its shares were falling past 8%.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) shares surged 39% after agreeing to supply its doughnuts to McDonald's (MCD) restaurants in the US, as part of an expanded partnership agreement with the fast food giant. McDonald's shares were slightly up.

McCormick (MKC) shares soared past 10%. The company recorded better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results on Tuesday as it saw sequential volume improvement across its two main segments.

Canada Goose (GOOS) shares tumbled 6% after it said it's cutting its corporate workforce by about 17%.

