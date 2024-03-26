News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 03/26/2024: DNUT, MCD, MKC, GOOS

March 26, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were rising Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.6%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 3.9% from a year earlier in the week ended March 23 after a 3.4% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) shares jumped nearly 28% after agreeing to supply its doughnuts to McDonald's (MCD) restaurants in the US, as part of an expanded partnership agreement with the fast food giant. McDonald's shares were slightly up.

McCormick (MKC) shares soared past 10%. The company recorded better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results on Tuesday as it saw sequential volume improvement across its two main segments.

Canada Goose (GOOS) shares fell nearly 5% after it said it's cutting its corporate workforce by about 17%.

