Markets
LB

Consumer Sector Update for 03/26/2021: LB,ORLY,DISCA

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.1%.

In company news, L Brands (LB) rose 4.9% after the women's fashion company raised its adjusted Q1 earnings outlook for a second time in as many weeks to a new range of $0.85 to $1.00 per share, citing improving sales and "unusual shifts in consumer spending patterns." Analysts, on average, are expecting the retailer to earn $0.85 per share.

O'Really Automotive (ORLY) climbed 1.5% after the auto parts retailer said executive board chairman David O'Reilly and executive vice chairman Greg Henslee will swap positions following the company's May 13 annual shareholders meeting.

Discovery Communications (DISCA) dropped more than 22% after Wells Fargo cut its stock rating for the cable channels company to equal-weight from overweight previously and also trimmed its price target by $6 to $59.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LB ORLY DISCA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular