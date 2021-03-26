Consumer Sector Update for 03/26/2021: LB,ORLY,DISCA

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.1%.

In company news, L Brands (LB) rose 4.9% after the women's fashion company raised its adjusted Q1 earnings outlook for a second time in as many weeks to a new range of $0.85 to $1.00 per share, citing improving sales and "unusual shifts in consumer spending patterns." Analysts, on average, are expecting the retailer to earn $0.85 per share.

O'Really Automotive (ORLY) climbed 1.5% after the auto parts retailer said executive board chairman David O'Reilly and executive vice chairman Greg Henslee will swap positions following the company's May 13 annual shareholders meeting.

Discovery Communications (DISCA) dropped more than 22% after Wells Fargo cut its stock rating for the cable channels company to equal-weight from overweight previously and also trimmed its price target by $6 to $59.

