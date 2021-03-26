Consumer Sector Update for 03/26/2021: LB, FSR, RLX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.22% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.27% in recent trading.

L Brands (LB) was climbing past 5% as it raised its Q1 earnings guidance on the back of improved sales trends due to "unusual shifts in consumer spending patterns." The fashion retailer said it now expects adjusted Q1 EPS of $0.85 to $1.00 versus its earlier projection of $0.55 to $0.65.

Fisker (FSR) was up more than 4% after announcing a memorandum of understanding with Credit Agricole Consumer Finance to potentially supply Fisker Ocean electric sports utility vehicles.

RLX Technology (RLX) was over 1% higher after saying it swung to Q4 adjusted earnings of RMB0.292 ($0.045) per American depositary share from an adjusted loss of RMB0.029 per ADS a year before.

