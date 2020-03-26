Consumer Sector Update for 03/26/2020: WSG,BITA,BYND

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -1.38%

MCD +3.55%

DIS +6.24%

CVS +4.62%

KO +6.13%

Consumer stocks were advancing this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 3.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 4% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Wanda Sports Group (WSG) rose more than 31% after the sports marketing company announced the sale of its Ironman triathlon business to privately-held media and entertainment conglomerate Advance for $730 million in cash. Wanda Sports is expecting to use a portion of the net proceeds to repay debt while the remaining balance will set aside for dividends or stock buybacks.

In other sector news:

(-) Bitauto Holdings (BITA) dropped over 5% after the Chinese vehicle information website Thursday reported a surprise Q4 net loss and projected Q1 revenue trailing Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company swung to a $1.16 per American depository share net loss during the three months ended Dec. 31, reversing a year-ago profit and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.38 per ADS in adjusted Q4 net income.

(-) Beyond Meat (BYND) tumbled 4.6% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the maker of a plant-based meat substitute to sell from neutral previously and slashed its price target on the company's stock by $90 to $39 a share.

