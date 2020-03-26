Markets
WMT

Consumer Sector Update for 03/26/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, SCVL, MCFT, HYRE

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: flat

MCD: -1.2%

DIS: -0.7%

CVS: +0.7%

KO: +0.2%

The biggest consumer stocks were mixed before markets open on Thursday.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Shoe Carnival (SCVL), which added more than 12% after reporting fiscal Q4 net income of $0.24 per share, up from $0.09 per share a year earlier and beating the Street forecast of $0.21 per share.

(-) HyreCar (HYRE), which retreated almost 8% after posting Q4 sales of $4.8 million, up 52% from a year ago and beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 million compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) MasterCraft Boat (MCFT), which was down more than 6% after it pulled its full-year 2020 guidance amid market uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT MCD DIS CVS KO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular