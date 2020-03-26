Consumer Sector Update for 03/26/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, SCVL, MCFT, HYRE

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: flat

MCD: -1.2%

DIS: -0.7%

CVS: +0.7%

KO: +0.2%

The biggest consumer stocks were mixed before markets open on Thursday.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Shoe Carnival (SCVL), which added more than 12% after reporting fiscal Q4 net income of $0.24 per share, up from $0.09 per share a year earlier and beating the Street forecast of $0.21 per share.

(-) HyreCar (HYRE), which retreated almost 8% after posting Q4 sales of $4.8 million, up 52% from a year ago and beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 million compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) MasterCraft Boat (MCFT), which was down more than 6% after it pulled its full-year 2020 guidance amid market uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

