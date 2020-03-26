Consumer Sector Update for 03/26/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, SCVL, MCFT, HYRE

Top Consumer Stocks:
WMT: flat
MCD: -1.2%
DIS: -0.7%
CVS: +0.7%
KO: +0.2%
The biggest consumer stocks were mixed before markets open on Thursday.
Among consumer stocks moving on news:
(+) Shoe Carnival (SCVL), which added more than 12% after reporting fiscal Q4 net income of $0.24 per share, up from $0.09 per share a year earlier and beating the Street forecast of $0.21 per share.
(-) HyreCar (HYRE), which retreated almost 8% after posting Q4 sales of $4.8 million, up 52% from a year ago and beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 million compiled by Capital IQ.
(-) MasterCraft Boat (MCFT), which was down more than 6% after it pulled its full-year 2020 guidance amid market uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
