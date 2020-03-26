Consumer Sector Update for 03/26/2020: VIAC,VIACA,WSG,BITA,BYND

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -1.34%

MCD +0.58%

DIS +2.79%

CVS +6.11%

KO +5.06%

Consumer stocks added to their Thursday advance this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 3.8% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 2.9% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) ViacomCBS (VIAC,VIACA) slid more than 5% on Thursday after National Amusements, the privately held movie theater chain owned by the Redstone family, said it did not have to sell or pledge any of its ViacomCBS stock when it negotiated a new, $125 million revolving credit facility with lenders. But National Amusements - which reported owning 79.8% of ViacomCBS common stock at the end of 2019 - had to give up its $75 million revolving credit line after the value of ViacomCBS stock plunged in recent week, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

In other sector news:

(+) Wanda Sports Group (WSG) rose almost 40% after the sports marketing company announced the sale of its Ironman triathlon business to privately-held media and entertainment conglomerate Advance for $730 million in cash. Wanda Sports is expecting to use a portion of the net proceeds to repay debt while the remaining balance will set aside for dividends or stock buybacks.

(-) Beyond Meat (BYND) slumped 3% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the maker of a plant-based meat substitute to sell from neutral previously and slashed its price target on the company's stock by $90 to $39 a share.

(-) Bitauto Holdings (BITA) dropped over 5.5% after the Chinese vehicle information website Thursday reported a surprise Q4 net loss and projected Q1 revenue trailing Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company swung to a $1.16 per American depository share net loss during the three months ended Dec. 31, reversing a year-ago profit and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.38 per ADS in adjusted Q4 net income.

