Consumer Sector Update for 03/25/2024: TH, TSN, FL

Consumer stocks were slipping Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.2%.

In corporate news, Target Hospitality (TH) shares surged 23% after the board received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from TDR Capital affiliate Arrow Holdings to buy all outstanding Target Hospitality stock for $10.80 a share in cash.

Tyson Foods (TSN) faces a shareholder lawsuit seeking internal company documents for alleged use of illegal child labor at its plants, Bloomberg News reported Monday. Tyson shares rose 0.7%.

Foot Locker (FL) shares gained 6.1% as Evercore ISI upgraded the stock to outperform from in line.

